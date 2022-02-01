KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a woman’s death after she was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 1 p.m. near North 55th Street and Leavenworth Road.

Police tell FOX4 an elderly woman on a scooter was attempting to cross Leavenworth Road when she was hit by the driver of a vehicle in the eastbound lane and died on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle first left the scene but may have turned themselves in, according a KCKPD spokesperson.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

