KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

The incident was reported just after 3 p.m. when a woman was attempting to cross the street at 10th Street and Central Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries, according to police. She has not been identified at this time.

KCK police said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

KCKPD is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone who might have witnessed the incident and has information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.