INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One woman is dead and two other people were injured following a head-on crash in Independence early Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. near East 39th Street South and South Harbaugh Drive.

Police said the driver of an Oldsmobile Alero was traveling west and crossed the center line and struck a driver in a Lexus that was heading east head-on.

The driver and passenger of the Lexus were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The female driver and only person in the Oldsmobile was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified at this time as police are still working to notify family.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

