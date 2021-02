KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning that has left one person dead.

Police responded to the crash just after 3:30 a.m. at Bannister Road and Hillcrest Road.

Investigators say the driver of a GMC sport utility vehicle was westbound when the female driver lost control.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck an overhead light pole in the center median.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where she died shortly after arrival.