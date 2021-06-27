Woman killed in early morning crash at US 40 and Sterling in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One person was killed early Sunday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Independence.

Independence Police said the crash was reported around 3 a.m. when the driver of a gray Ford Explorer failed to yield to an emergency vehicle and was eastbound on U.S. 40 Highway crossing Sterling Avenue when they struck a Lincoln that was turning left onto southbound Sterling Avenue.

The driver and passenger of the Lincoln were reported to have no injuries.

The female driver and only person inside the Explorer was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. She has not been identified at this time. Police said her identity will be released after family has been notified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.