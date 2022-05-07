OLATHE, Kan. — A woman is dead after a fatal house fire in Olathe late Friday night.

Fire Department responded to a call near 159th Street and Ridgeview Road just before midnight.

The Department says no other injuries were reported. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

No other information was immediately available.

