KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department said they have one person in custody after two citizens followed a suspect that fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run Thursday evening.

According to police, the two citizens reported the location of the vehicle to police, which led to the arrest.

At about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a black Dodge Ram 1500 travelling west at high speeds on Winner Road, struck two vehicles just past Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The crash led to the truck leaving the roadway to the right and into the Inner City Liquor & Grocery parking lot where it hit a woman that was walking out of the store.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The two vehicles that were hit by the Dodge Ram on Winner Road also left the scene.

