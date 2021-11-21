Woman killed in motorcycle crash Sunday morning

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A woman riding a motorcycle died in a crash with an SUV Sunday morning.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. on Noland Road, just north of U.S. 40 Highway in Independence. Police said the driver of a Lincoln Navigator tried to turn into a parking lot in front of the motorcycle.

Investigators said the 24-year-old woman was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. She was transported to a hospital, but died of her injuries.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Police have not released the identify of the victim and said they are in the process of notifying her family.