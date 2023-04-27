KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City police are investigating after a woman was killed and others were seriously hurt in a car crash Wednesday night.

Police say a just before 9 p.m. a BMW was speeding eastbound on northwest 68th St. when it collided with a Toyota turning south onto North Liberty St. The BMW hit the right side of the Toyota, shoving the Toyota off the road into a nearby chain link fence.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger in the Toyota was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arriving. The driver of the BMW refused medical treatment at the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.