Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash at 77th and Holmes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a woman was killed Wednesday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just after 1 p.m. at 77th and Holmes.

Police say the driver of a gray Honda Accord was traveling west on 77th Street when they failed to stop for a stop sign. The driver of the Honda then struck a white Jeep that was heading north on Holmes.

The impact caused the Jeep to partially overturn and roll into the path of a white Ford cargo van that was traveling south on Holmes.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead from her injuries. Her name has not been released at this time.

The drivers of the Honda and Ford refused treatment at the scene.

Police say possible impairment is being investigated.