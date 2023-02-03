KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead after an overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri Friday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m. Kansas City police were called to the 500 block of Westport Road for reported shooting. After arriving officers located an adult woman with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the World Market.

EMS arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene a short time later. Investigators are searching for potential witnesses. Police have not released any information on a potential suspect.

KCPD Officer Donna Drake said this marks the 15th homicide victim in Kansas City this year.

“When you think about that, we’re just in the beginning of February for 2023. That’s 15 families in our community that are suffering tremendously. Not only their families, the rest of the community and the friends of that person. We’ve got to do better. This is not a good start to 2023,” Drake said.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.