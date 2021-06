LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police have identified the woman who was killed in a rollover crash on 50 Highway in Lee’s Summit on Monday.

Brittnee E. McDonald, 31, of Lee’s Summit was killed when at about 1:45 p.m., they lost control of a black Toyota FJ Cruiser, rolled several times and ended up in the highway median, police said.

McDonald died at the scene and a passenger in the SUV was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.