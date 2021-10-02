Woman killed in triple homicide on Saturday afternoon has been identified by her family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City family identified the woman in a triple homicide on Saturday as Johnnai Owens.

Two men who haven’t been identified were killed as well.

Kansas City Police said it happened near Spruce Avenue and East 27th Street.

Police said they got a call around four for shots fired and it turned into a shooting call.

Owen’s family said they didn’t see this coming.

“They were only there 10 minutes and a Black SUV drove down the street shooting 7 to 10 shots,” William King, Owen’s Grandpa, said.



King said Owens was getting ready to have a night out with friends when she was gun downed.



“I’m still in shock right now,” King said. “It’s a terrible event.”



King said he was at church when it happened.



He came to the crime scene to see what was going on and didn’t know it involved his granddaughter.



Owen’s family said she knew the two men who were shot with her.

Kansas City Police are trying to figure out why they were shot.

“I mean this is a beautiful Saturday afternoon and it is just completely wrecked by what took place on this block here,” Jake Becchina, Kansas City Police Spokesperson, said.



Police don’t know how many suspects are involved or how they fled the scene.



Owen’s family hopes they can get some answers.



“If anybody can help us, please help us,” said King.

The family created a GoFundMe account for Owen’s funeral expenses.