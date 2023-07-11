KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a woman died in a burning home Tuesday afternoon.

Kansas City firefighters responded to a fire near East 55th Street and Hardesty Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the home when they arrived.

A man told firefighters that his grandmother had returned inside to get her dog.

Crews entered the home and found the woman in a bedroom and were able to get her out through a bedroom. Unfortunately, they were not able to save the woman’s life.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, and no firefighters were injured. The man who spoke to firefighters was injured but is expected to survive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. KCPD’s bomb and arson team is assisting in the investigation due to the fatality.