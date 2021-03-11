Woman killed, man injured inside Blue Springs home

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Police found the body of a woman and a man who was injured inside a home near Woods Chapel Rd. and NW Mill Dr. Thursday afternoon.

Blue Springs offers were called to the home around 12:15 p.m. after someone heard a gunshot.

When no one answered the door, officers entered the house. That’s when they found the woman’s body. Officers say the man was not responsive when they found him. He is in critical condition at a hospital.

Police are investigating what happened inside the house. We will provide additional information as it develops.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android