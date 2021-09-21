Woman killed, man seriously hurt in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police took one man into custody Monday night following a shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically hurt.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Van Brunt, which is just north of its intersection with Independence Avenue. Officers responding to a call for the sound of gunshots found both victims at the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital, and while the man had critical injuries, the latest update from KCPD says his condition stabilized. Neither victim has been identified yet.

While a man was taken into custody, no charges have been announced yet, and detectives are seeking witnesses and continuing to investigate the crime scene. If you know anything about this shooting that will help them, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. There’s a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest.