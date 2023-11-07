BELTON, Mo. — The Belton, Missouri Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Monday night.

Belton police officers responded to the 200 block of Turner Road just after 9:11 p.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call for a report of shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 29-year-old woman who had been shot in the head. She was rushed to the hospital by ambulance where she died from her injuries, according to police. She has not been identified at this time.

Police said a male suspect was detained by officers at the scene. He is not being identified until formal charges have been filed.

Police said the incident remains an active investigation and is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators are working with the Cass County Prosecutors Office for criminal charges.