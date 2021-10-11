Woman killed, teen injured in crash near 23rd, Wheeling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a woman was killed and a teenager was injured in a crash Monday afternoon near 23rd Street and Wheeling Avenue.

According to police, officers were called to the area around 1 p.m. on a report of a one-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found two people inside of a red, 1996 Ford Mustang that had crashed into a light pole.

A 22-year-old woman in the passenger seat died at the scene. The 17-year-old male driving the car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that the car was traveling east on 23rd Street when the driver lost control and hit the light pole on the south side of the road.

According to police, witnesses made statements indicating that speed was a factor in the crash.

Police have not released the name of the victim.