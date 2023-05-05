FREEMAN, Mo. —A woman is dead and three teenagers are seriously hurt after a head-on crash along Missouri Highway 2 Thursday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just after 8 p.m. a 2002 GM driven by a 16-year-old from Freeman, Missouri, was traveling eastbound when he crossed over the center line near 271st St.

The GM traveled into the westbound lane and struck a 2012 Ford head-on. The Ford then veered off the highway into a ditch.

The driver of the Ford, later identified as 66-year-old Cynthia L. Wasser of Ottawa, Kansas, was taken to Frontier Medical where she was pronounced dead.

All three teenagers were taken to area hospitals in serious condition. According to the MSHP crash report, Wasser was wearing a seatbelt, but none of the teens were wearing one at the time of the crash.