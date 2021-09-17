Woman killed, two kids with minor injuries after hit-and-run crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a woman has died Friday and two children had minor injuries after a hit-and-run crash.

Police said the the crash happened at E. 12th Street and Bales Avenue around 6:20 a.m. Friday.

Investigators determined a Saturn SUV had been driving southbound when the driver ran a stop sign and hit a Hyundai sedan driving eastbound. The driver and passenger in the Saturn ran from the scene on foot.

The woman driving the Hyundai died at the scene, police said. She has not been publicly identified.

Her two passengers — a 4-year-old and a 10-year-old — were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not release any information on a suspect description. Anyone with information can contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.