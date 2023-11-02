KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One woman is dead after being run over while standing in a driveway in Kansas City.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, a pedestrian was standing on the driveway of a home on Harrison Street in Kansas City. The pedestrian was hit while talking to a tow truck driver after her car broke down.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, a man driving a Chevrolet Silverado was backing up and did not see the woman standing in the driveway. He hit the woman and ran over her.

The man driving the Chevy was moving his truck so the tow truck driver could get to the broken-down car, KCPD reports.

The woman hit was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after getting there.

The driver of the Chevy was not hurt.

Neither identity in the situation was revealed by KCPD.