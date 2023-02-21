PARKVILLE, Mo. — One Missouri Lottery player is paying off some debt after winning $100,000 from a scratchers ticket.

The woman said she was at the QuikTrip off NW 45 Highway in Parkville and asked for a $5 scratchers ticket. She left it up to the clerk to decide which game she played.

She’d soon discover she’d been handed an “In the Green” ticket holding a $100,000 top prize, according to the Missouri Lottery.

“I almost cried,” she recalled. “I didn’t think it was real!”

She shared plans to use the winnings to pay off student loans.

“Our debt is pretty much paid. It’s really nice,” she told the Missouri Lottery.

“In the Green” is the Missouri Lottery’s newest $5 scratchers game and currently offers over $16.9 million in unclaimed prizes, including five more top prizes worth $100,000 and six $20,000 prizes.