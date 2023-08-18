CLINTON, Mo. — One Mega Millions player says she had difficulty falling asleep after winning $1 million in Henry County earlier this month.

“I only got two hours of sleep,” the winner told the Missouri Lottery after her big win.

She explained to the Missouri Lottery it was late when she checked the winning numbers, but she was wide awake after realizing her ticket matched all five of the white-ball numbers drawn to win $1 million.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Buck Stop gas station off E. Highway 7 in Clinton, Missouri.

The numbers drawn on Aug. 4 were 11, 30, 45, 52 and 56, with a Mega Ball number of 20.

“I screamed for my husband to triple check,” she recalled to the Missouri Lottery.

She said she plans to use some of the winnings for retirement.