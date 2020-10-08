Woman on motorized scooter injured in hit-and-run crash near Meyer and Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a woman on a motorized scooter was injured in a hit-and-run crash.
The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday near Meyer Boulevard and Troost Avenue.
According to police, the woman on the scooter was hit by a green Ford Explorer that stopped for a moment before fleeing the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
KC police are asking anyone with information to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).