Woman on motorized scooter injured in hit-and-run crash near Meyer and Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a woman on a motorized scooter was injured in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday near Meyer Boulevard and Troost Avenue.

According to police, the woman on the scooter was hit by a green Ford Explorer that stopped for a moment before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

KC police are asking anyone with information to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Anyone near Meyer and Troost about 6pm may have seen this strange sight tonight. Sometimes serving and protecting takes on an unexpected look. A woman on her motorized wheelchair was hit by a green Ford Explorer that left the scene. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance. 1/2 — kcpolice (@kcpolice) October 8, 2020