Woman, passengers chased down in Springfield Sunday evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A woman driving a white car containing several passengers was chased down East Kearney Street Sunday evening.

According to the Springfield Police Department, two men in their early 20’s chased and pointed a gun at the woman’s car while she was driving Eastbound on Kearney Street at about 5:30 pm.

Officers responded to the scene and were able to locate the suspects’ car, a red mustang, at the intersection of Division and Hampton Street.

A traffic stop was attempted, but the suspects fled on foot. Witnesses said they fled through an alley.

Officers later caught up with one of the suspects- the passenger of the mustang who had brandished his gun- and arrested him for unlawful use of a weapon near Clay Street.

The driver of the Mustang has been identified by police but has not yet been located. He may face charges as well after further investigation, according to Lieutenant Mark Foos with the Springfield Police Department.

However, the Springfield Police Department says there is no threat to the public as the suspects and victims knew each other and the ordeal was a personal dispute.

The gun was not discharged and there were no injuries.