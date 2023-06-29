KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Wisconsin woman who was high and texting while driving, according to court documents, pleads guilty in connection to killing a father of 10 last year.

Kyrie Fields pleaded guilty Thursday to charges stemming from the death of Charles Criniere in August 2022.

Prosecutors originally charged Fields with leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Criniere was on a bicycle ride near Longview Lake on Aug. 27, 2022. Prosecutors said Fields hit Criniere and drove away. According to the probable cause statement, police found vehicle pieces scattered near Criniere’s body.

Officers arrested Fields two weeks after the crash.

The probable cause statement shows Fields admitted to driving the vehicle that hit Criniere. She said she was texting a friend, then she took her eyes of the roadway and when she looked up she struck the victim on his bicycle.

Fields also admitted she was high on Percocet at the time of the deadly hit-and-run, and also took Percocet after the crash, according to court documents.

The date for Fields’ will be sentenced at a future time.’ sentencing has not been scheduled.