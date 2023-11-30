BELTON, Mo. — Belton police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a cyclist. A woman tells FOX4 she saw it happen near Route 58 and Mullen Road and ran to help.

Cora Paddock said she saw a bicyclist using the crosswalk when the person was hit by a car. Then she saw the driver speed off.

“Trembling, shaking,” Paddock said.

That’s how she described the cyclist after she said the young adult was hit by the driver. It happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Belton police believe the suspect’s vehicle is a silver sedan.

Paddock snapped a picture of it as the driver sped off from the scene. In a different picture she took, it looks like the passenger door is cracked open. However, she said the driver never got out of the car to check on the person they hit.

“For a second, the car had stopped, and I was hopeful they would get out themselves,” Paddock said. “And when they didn’t get out, I felt very angry and then just very saddened by the situation, and that’s when I decided to step in.”

Paddock said she was one of four women who ran to the cyclist.

She said they called the victim’s dad, carried their bicyclist to a nearby grocery store parking lot away from the chaos and waited for help.

“I would hope that anybody witnessing this kind of accident would stop and help. It makes me really proud of our community that there are other people who would,” Paddock said.

“And in the same hand, disappointed to know that somebody isn’t taking responsibility for this, and we just hope that whoever is responsible comes forward.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Belton Police at 816-331-5522.