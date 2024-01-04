INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Kansas City metro man is currently in a coma and is fighting for his life after his fiancée said he was the victim of a freak accident.

Kelly Carlier said that on December 30, 2023, Darrin Pritchard was walking on the side of Truman Road in Independence when a car on the road lost a tire that struck him.

Carlier says she only found out when he didn’t answer her calls. She called his phone repeatedly until she got an answer, letting her know he was in the intensive care unit at North Kansas City Hospital.

“These aren’t just bumps, bruises and scratches that he has, there’s a good chance that he’s not going to make it,” Carlier said.

She said that she’s had a difficult time trying to figure out exactly what happened.

According to Carlier, the crash happened around midday on Saturday. Nearly a week later, she’s still looking for answers.

“No one’s saying anything, I’m not being told anything and it’s hard,” she said. “I want to know what actually happened; this is not OK.”

While she’s searching for answers, Kelly said she’s coming to terms with the severity of Darrin’s injuries.

“I never thought that Saturday when I talked to him, that would be the last conversation I would have with him. I never thought I would have to live my life without him,” she said.

She said no matter what happens, the impact that he had on her life will last a lifetime.

“He was the most generous, kindhearted man, I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing,” she said.

FOX4 reached out to the Independence Police Department about the incident and waiting to hear back.