KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman said her late-night walk turned brutal when she was attacked by a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer.

“I thought I was going to die, honestly,” Vera Lenley said.

Lenley said she went on a walk on Oct. 22 and saw men running out of the bushes, so she decided to run home.

“I turned to my right, and I saw men running through the trees,” she said.

Lenley said she thought she was running away from harm, but said she ran into it instead.

“I turned around and started running home, and I wasn’t aware of any police presence until I heard them yell after me and I turned around and I was forced to the ground,” Lenley said.

In a video shared by Lenley’s neighbor, you can see Lenley running home, seconds later police officers follow her.

It appears she got down on her knees with her hands raised and then she’s on the ground.

“Officer Brownsburg forced me to the ground, and it was excessive,” she said. “He put his whole-body weight on me. He twisted my wrist into handcuffs.”

Lenley said she wasn’t un-cuffed until her partner came outside and talked to officers.

KCPD told FOX4 a vehicle pursuit came to an end near the neighborhood when the vehicle crashed. Multiple people ran from the vehicle after it crashed.

The vehicle and/or people were believed to be wanted in connection to an ongoing violent crimes investigation.

Numerous officers were in the area canvassing for the people that ran from the vehicle.

The police department would not say if it’s possible the officers thought Lenley was one of the people they were chasing.

Lenley filed a complaint with the Office of Community Complaints. Police confirm the complaint and said it’s being investigated.

“No one deserves to be out going on a walk at night and to experience the absolute brutal act that was inflicted on me,” Lenley said.

