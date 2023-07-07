HAMILTON, Mo. — One woman is glad she decided to jump out of the swimming pool to buy a Missouri Lottery ticket.

The Missouri Lottery says the woman decided to play Club Keno during the Club Keno Bonus Hours promotion.

The promotion offered players a chance to win up to 50% more on base prizes of $2 or more when they bought tickets on Fridays in June between 4-7 p.m.

It was the chance for an increased prize amount that caught the woman’s attention and had her literally exiting the swimming pool, according to the Missouri Lottery.

“I was actually in the pool, and then I remembered it was Keno Bonus Hours,” she told the Missouri Lottery. “So I jumped out of the pool and went to buy a ticket!”

The ticket was purchased at the Casey’s in Hamilton, Missouri. She matched eight of the numbers drawn.

“It was just unbelievable,” she tells the Missouri Lottery. “I was in shock.”