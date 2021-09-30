Woman says she tried running over Kansas City mechanic to protect her kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Jackson County woman said a Kansas City mechanic isn’t telling the whole truth about an incident that involved a gun.

Nearly the only thing Yanna Sigars and her former mechanic Jugbear Kitara agree about concerning their mutual August 20 meeting is the location at the intersection of Wabash and Lexington in the city’s Old Northeast.

Sigars, who is a mother of three, admits trying to run over Kitara with her car in order to protect her kids from the gun Kitara allegedly pulled.

The violent incident included a moment where Sigars was dragged down one street by her hair.

“He did drag me by my hair. He did pull out a gun in front of my kids. My witness is right there in the vehicle,” Sigars said on Thursday.

Sigars contacted FOX4 on Thursday, responding to Kitara’s interview from Wednesday, when the mechanic said Sigars refused to pay for $900 in engine repairs to her family car.

“She did not want me in this world no more,” Kitana said on Wednesday.

Kitana said Sigars threatened him with a gun, a statement Sigars denied on Thursday. In fact, Sigars said Kitana delivered her repaired car to her residence, which sits outside Kansas City limits.

During the ride back to Kansas City, Sigars said Kitara demanded more money in addition to the full payment he’d already received.

Sigars said when she refused, the mechanic pulled a gun, stemming the wild chain of events. That’s when Sigars tried running over Kitara with her car, a move she said she made to protect her kids, who were in the backseat.

Sigars also shared photos with FOX4, detailing scratches and bruises she claims to have suffered during the scuffle.

On Thursday, Kitana appeared in court, where he told FOX4 he was in jail for four nights after the incident. He said he stands by his side of the story.

“I tried to run him over because he pulled a gun out on me. I was on the phone with police at the time,” Sigars said. “You’re doing all this in front of my kids. They’re crying.”

FOX4 spoke with Kitara as he left court on Thursday. Kitara faces a first-degree robbery charge, and he’ll be back in court on November 4.

The robbery charge comes from his taking the keys to Sigars car during the incident.