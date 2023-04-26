KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence, Missouri woman is sentenced in connection to a shooting incident at Kansas City International Airport last December that left a KCI officer injured.

Lacy Perry entered a guilty plea on Thursday, April 20, in Platte County court to first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

Perry was sentenced to three years on each count that will be served concurrently. A third count of disarming a peace officer was dismissed.

Kevin Bloom of Warrensburg, Missouri also faces charges in connection to the incident.

Kansas City police received a call around 4:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, on a shooting at N.W. Cookingham Drive and N. Bern Street when a KCI officer located a suspicious vehicle in an economy parking lot.

The officer attempted to pull the car over, but the driver fled the scene and crashed with the officer’s vehicle a short distance away, police said.

A KCPD spokesperson said as KCI officers were putting Perry and Bloom in a police car, a struggle broke out between one of the backup officers and the suspects. That’s when the officer was shot, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

It was the first time in 30 years a KCI officer had been shot, according to KCI spokesman Joe McBride.