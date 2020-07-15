Woman sentenced to life in prison for murdering her estranged husband in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A KCK woman will likely spend the rest of her life behind bars after killing her estranged husband.

Barbara Frantz, 54, was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday in Leavenworth County Court for the murder of her husband, Gary Frantz, in 2017. She’ll be eligible for parole after serving 25 years.

Gary Frantz was found seriously injured in a parking lot near the Missouri River in Leavenworth. Police said he was shot six times but was still breathing when officers found him.

According to Leavenworth County prosecutors, officers asked him who shot him. He said it was his wife. Barbara Frantz was not at the scene when officers arrived.

Gary Grantz was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police released information to surrounding law enforcement agencies as they searched for Barbara Frantz, and the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol notified the Leavenworth Police overnight that Barbara had been apprehended in Burlingame, Kansas, about an hour and a half southwest of Leavenworth.

“We’ve waited a long time to have this case sentenced,” Leavenworth County Prosecuting Attorney Todd Thompson said in a news release. “We are happy to see her sentenced, especially to give some resolution to Gary’s family through such a terrible tragedy.”