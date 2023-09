KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman riding an electric scooter was hit by a car near the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City late Wednesday night, according to KCPD.

Police say a woman operating a Bird scooter did not stop at a red light on Main Street, while the driver of a Kia Rio who hit her was crossing the intersection at a green light just after 11 p.m.

The woman got trapped under the car and was dragged several feet. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.