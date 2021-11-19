Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on KU campus

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas is investigating after a woman was struck and injured by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. on Engel Road on the KU campus when a woman walking on the street was struck by a vehicle, according to the KU Public Safety Office.

The woman struck was taken by ambulance to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not reported to have any injuries.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.