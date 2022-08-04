RAYTOWN, Mo. — One woman was seriously injured Thursday night following a stabbing in Raytown, Missouri.

Raytown police responded just before 7 p.m. to the area of 11900 Jessica Lane on the reported stabbing.

When officers arrived they located a woman with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is reported to be in critical condition where she later died from her injuries.

No suspect is in custody.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).

