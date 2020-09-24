Woman shot and killed at Kansas City home near 60th and Agnes, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead and a person of interest has been detained early Thursday morning after a shooting was reported at a Kansas City home.

Police responded to the residence in the 5900 block of Agnes Avenue around 4 a.m. after someone called 911, saying that the woman had been shot, according to Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a Kansas City police spokesman.

Arriving police officers found the shooting victim at the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

Around the same time, a person at a separate location contacted police and allegedly stated he wanted to “turn himself in,” Becchina said. Police have detained that person for questioning and were not seeking additional suspects.

Part of the street was blocked off as police continued investigating Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The killing is the 145th homicide reported in the city this year. By this time last year, the city recorded 113 homicides, according to statistics provided by the police department.

LATEST STORIES: