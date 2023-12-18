KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Kansas City on Sunday evening.
The shots were fired near Bales Avenue and Roberts Street, just off Independence Avenue, around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Shortly afterward, a woman was dropped off at a fire station with gunshot wounds.
She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died. Police have identified her as 26-year-old Melissa Brown.
There is no word on a suspect at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.