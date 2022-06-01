KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 26-year-old woman who was shot by Kansas City, Missouri, officers last Friday is facing charges for pointing a firearm at police.

Jackson County prosecutors on Wednesday charged Leonna M. Hale, of Kansas City, Kansas, with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting a lawful detention.

According to court records filed Wednesday, Kansas City police responded on Friday to E. 6th Street and Prospect Avenue regarding a vehicle involved in a robbery in KCK.

The officers located the vehicle at Family Dollar. Officers conducted a car check. A male driver exited and ran from the scene with two officers chasing him.

Hale exited the passenger side and went to the rear of the vehicle, according to documents.

Court records state officers attempted to give her commands and determined she was armed. Prosecutors say she pointed a firearm at officers, and they discharged their firearms at her.

Video surveillance from body cameras showed Hale being told to drop the firearm and pointing it at the officers before the officers fired three shots.

One officer told investigators she feared that Hale was going to shoot her and she discharged her firearm one time. A second officer also told investigators that he believed Hale had a firearm pointed at him.

Hale was taken to an area hospital for treatment where she remains at this time.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident from Friday night involving KCPD officers shooting Hale.

MSHP said Wednesday it will continue to investigate any and all details surrounding the officer-involved shooting and that the investigation is ongoing and upon completion, all reports and evidence will be submitted to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for final review.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker released the following statement Wednesday:

“Our review of the investigation revealed the defendant, although she denied having a weapon at the time of the encounter with law enforcement officers, continually displayed a weapon during her encounter with police officers and also appeared to be attempting to flee. The two officers stated that she was armed with what they believed to be a handgun. Body camera footage confirms the officers’ statements that Hale was holding a handgun. Still photos, taken from body cam footage, of this encounter also demonstrate a weapon was present and in the hands of the defendant.”