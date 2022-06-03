KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 26-year-old woman who was shot by Kansas City, Missouri officers a week ago and is facing charges for pointing a firearm at police is now out of the hospital and in jail after making her first court appearance.

Jackson County prosecutors on Wednesday charged Leonna M. Hale, of Kansas City, Kansas, with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Hale appeared in Jackson County court Friday afternoon.

She has been booked into the Jackson County jail on a $2,500 cash bond.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for June 9 at 1:30 p.m.

According to court records filed Wednesday, Kansas City police responded on Friday to East Sixth Street and Prospect Avenue regarding a vehicle involved in a robbery in KCK.

The officers located the vehicle at Family Dollar. Officers conducted a car check. A male driver exited and ran from the scene with two officers chasing him.

Hale exited the passenger side and went to the rear of the vehicle, according to documents.

Court records state officers attempted to give her commands and determined she was armed. Prosecutors say she pointed a firearm at officers, and they discharged their firearms at her.

Video from body cameras showed Hale being told to drop the firearm and pointing it at the officers before the officers fired three shots.

KCPD body cam footage allegedly shows Leonna M. Hale, 26, pointing a firearm at officers on May 28, 2022.

One officer told investigators she feared that Hale was going to shoot her and she discharged her firearm one time. A second officer also told investigators that he believed Hale had a firearm pointed at him.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it is continuing to investigate details of the police shooting and upon completion, all reports and evidence will be submitted to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for final review.