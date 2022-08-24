LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting outside a home in rural Lee’s Summit.

According to law enforcement, a woman was shot outside a home in the 28000 block of Colbern Road, just north of Lake Lotawana, early Wednesday morning.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office has identified someone they believe is involved in the incident, but did not say if that person is in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation and FOX4 will update this story as details become available.

