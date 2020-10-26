Woman shot multiple times at Olathe Motel 6, police searching for suspect

OLATHE, Kan. — Police are trying to track down a suspect after a woman was found at a Motel 6 on October 26 with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 32-year-old was shot inside the motel, near I-435 and Metcalf, early this morning. She was taken to two nearby hospitals for treatment, and officials don’t believe her injuries to be life-threatening.

The suspect’s vehicle is a dark colored pickup truck. The vehicle is similar to or that of an Avalanche-style SUV truck. The truck was last seen driving away west on W. 108th Street.

Multiple people were at the motel room at the time of the shooting. Witnesses at the scene are cooperating, police stated.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is made available. FOX4 is at the scene working to find out more.

