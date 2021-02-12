Woman killed Friday night at Kansas City apartment building, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Friday night after a woman was killed at an apartment building.

Police were called around 6:20 p.m. to an apartment in the 9400 block of Newton Avenue, not far from Blue Ridge Boulevard and Bannister Road, for a disturbance call, officials say.

When they arrived, they were led to an apartment building where they found an unresponsive woman inside. EMS declared her dead at the scene.

Officials initially told FOX4 the woman was stabbed to death but later said the full extent of her injuries is unknown at this time. They are still working to determine a cause of death, KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina said.

Details about what led up to the stabbing were not immediately available.

Officers have taken one man into custody for further investigation. Detectives are not looking for anymore suspects at this point.

However, KCPD is canvassing for witnesses. Anyone who heard or saw anything is asked to call KCPD directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Calls to the TIPS Hotline are anonymous.