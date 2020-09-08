Woman stabbed to death in Northland apartment, KC police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspicious death has now been labeled a homicide after police discovered that a man had been stabbed to death on September 7.

Officers were originally called to a residence on the 2100 block of N.E. Parvin Road at 4:45 p.m. on an unknown medical emergency. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside.

Police first labeled the case as a suspicious death because they didn’t know for sure at the time what caused the man’s injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police have not provided any information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.