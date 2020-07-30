Woman struck and killed in hit-and-run crash in Overland Park

Overland Park police were asking for the public’s help in locating a truck in connection to a crash that left a pedestrian dead late Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle late Wednesday night.

According to a news release from police, the crash was reported shortly after 10 p.m. in the area of 77th Terrace and Metcalf Avenue.

Police were told a vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she later died from the injuries. Police have not yet released the victim’s name but said she was 63 years old.

Police released surveillance images and were asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle in connection to the crash. The vehicle was seen traveling north on Metcalf, police said.

The vehicle was described as a lighter-colored GMC or Chevrolet crew cab pickup truck with a black or dark-colored bed cover. The vehicle is missing the driver’s side mirror, which police recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Mark Wilson with the Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit at 913-890-1357.