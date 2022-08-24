LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit, Missouri police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle outside a hotel Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the scene around 7:15 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn off NE Windsor Drive and NE Deerbrook Street for a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Once officers arrived on scene they determined the driver entered the parking lot and struck a woman who was standing outside the building.

The impact pinned the victim against the building causing significant injuries. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. She has not been identified.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The driver did not know the victim.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Structural damage to the building is also being assessed for the safety of the guests.

