KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night in the Northland.

The incident was reported just after 8 p.m. on NW Cookingham Drive and Interstate 435.

Police have not released the name of the victim at this time.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is working with police.

The incident remains under investigation.

