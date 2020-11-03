Woman struck, killed outside of Afton polling place

AFTON, Mo. – A person was struck and killed at an Afton polling location Tuesday Morning.

St. Louis County Police department said an adult female was hit by a vehicle while crossing the roadway outside of The Affton White-Rodgers Community Center just after 6 a.m.

The community center served as a polling location for election day.

Police say life-saving treatment was performed on the woman and she was transported to a local hospital where she died.

FOX4 sister station FOX2 in St. Louis will provide updates as they become available.