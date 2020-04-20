Woman tells police naked man approached her at bus stop at 40th and Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police confirmed to FOX4 Monday that they arrested a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman at bus stop.

A woman told police that a naked man approached her as she sat at the bus stop at 40th and Troost.

The woman told police the man grabbed her, put his hand around her mouth and pulled her away.

According to Captain Dave Jackson, the man continued trying to pull her away, but he was not successful.

The woman was able to give police a description of the man’s vehicle.

Police located the vehicle several times in the area, but the suspect kept driving away from police.

Officers eventually pursued the suspect into Mission, Kansas where they were able to arrest him.