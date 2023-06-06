BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A woman wanted for shooting a man and a child at a Blue Springs hotel last month is in custody.

Blue Springs Police announced Tuesday afternoon that 24-year-old Samantha J. Thrasher had been arrested by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Details of her arrest have not been released.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Thrasher with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action last week. The charges are connected to a shooting at a Blue Springs hotel on May 20.

Blue Springs police said the shooting started as an argument between Thrasher and one of the shooting victims.

According to court documents, Thrasher shot a 36-year-old man at the hotel multiple times. She is also accused of shooting a 7-year-old girl at the hotel. Both victims are expected to survive their injuries.